Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives GBX 555 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 572.14 ($7.53).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.42) price objective (up previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Mark Robson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05), for a total value of £306,000 ($402,525.65).

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 682.20 ($8.97) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 698.80 ($9.19). The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 673.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 586.39.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?