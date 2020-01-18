HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1762 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. HP has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HP to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $21.97 on Friday. HP has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?