HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,480,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 15,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after buying an additional 11,505,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HP by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,247,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $213,054,000 after buying an additional 1,142,355 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in HP by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $162,681,000 after buying an additional 3,632,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 645.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644,860 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,802,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,784,432. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44. HP has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

