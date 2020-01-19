HP (NYSE:HPQ) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 1.67

Headlines about HP (NYSE:HPQ) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HP earned a coverage optimism score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the computer maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted HP's analysis:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Argus downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. HP has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

