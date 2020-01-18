H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives C$24.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of HR.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$21.50. 499,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,487. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$23.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 25.81.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

