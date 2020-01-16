Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HPF) Shares Up 0.2%

Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HPF) shares shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.21 and last traded at C$4.21, 14,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 14,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.05.

Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf Company Profile (TSE:HPF)

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

