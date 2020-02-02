HSBC Downgrades BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) to Hold

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on the communications services company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 225 ($2.96). HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BT.A. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 228.92 ($3.01).

BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 160.92 ($2.12) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 239.85 ($3.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66.

In other news, insider Simon Lowth bought 106,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

