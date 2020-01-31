HSBC Downgrades Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) to Hold

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) was downgraded by HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 175 ($2.30). HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RTN. Royal Bank of Canada cut Restaurant Group to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Restaurant Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 160 ($2.10).

Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 130.40 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.91 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33. Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

