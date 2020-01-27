HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 624.50 Average PT from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 631.67 ($8.31).

HSBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective (down from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 905 ($11.90) to GBX 865 ($11.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 691 ($9.09) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.56) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

LON HSBA traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 579.40 ($7.62). 17,415,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 586.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 607.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

