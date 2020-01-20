HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Earns News Sentiment Score of 2.00

Media headlines about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HSBC earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE HSBC opened at $38.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. HSBC has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 23.48%. On average, analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HSBC from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

