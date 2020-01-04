HSBC Private Bank Makes Key Appointments

The bank has made two appointments that support its growth ambitions in Asia Pacific. HSBC Private Bank has appointed Jackie Mau as regional head of UHNW, Asia Pacific and Abdel Ben Tkhayet as head of investment services and product solutions (ISPS), Asia Pacific, the firm announced in a press release on Thursday.

Mau was most recently co-head of ISPS, Asia Pacific for HSBC Private Banking. He joined HSBC in 2003 and has held senior client-facing roles across Investment Banking and Private Banking in both Hong Kong and Thailand.

In his new role, Mau will be responsible for leading UHNW business in Asia, ensuring that coverage and propositions for clients with sophisticated wealth needs are met. He will report to Asia Pacific head of private banking Siew Meng Tan.

Ben Tkhayet will be responsible for leading the products and investment counselor teams in Asia and will continue to develop products and investment solutions for clients in the region, the announcement said.

He joined HSBC in 1997 and has held senior roles in the Private Bank and Global Banking and Markets divisions. He was most recently the private bank’s head of FICC and Equities, Asia Pacific. Ben Tkhayet will continue to report to chief investment officer Stuart Parkinson and to Asia Pacific head of private banking Tan.

Since renewing our strategic focus on the UHNW segment, clients are already seeing the benefits of a new coverage model, new solutions specialists and segment management teams, and an enhanced product set for sophisticated needs, Tan said.

HSBC said it is hiring for 700 roles over five years to the end of 2022 and investing $100 million in digital and technology over 2019 and 2020 to grow its Asian private banking business.

In September, it announced a slew of appointments to strengthen the bank’s investment counseling coverage for Taiwan and mainland China.