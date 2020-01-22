HSBC’s (HSBA) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HSBC from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HSBC from GBX 905 ($11.90) to GBX 865 ($11.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 613.21 ($8.07).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 585.40 ($7.70) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 585.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 608.30. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.09. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

