HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce sales of $4.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.80 million and the lowest is $4.70 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $7.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $19.20 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.25 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 88.60% and a negative net margin of 76.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,533 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 242,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 338,681 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HTGM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.56. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

