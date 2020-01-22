HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.13.

HTGM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,228. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.56. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,760,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks