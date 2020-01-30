Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 226,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huami by 5,219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 822,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 806,796 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huami during the 3rd quarter worth $1,316,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huami during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huami by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huami by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Huami from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HMI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 476,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. Huami has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $19.66.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $260.58 million for the quarter. Huami had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 9.99%.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

