Huami (NYSE:HMI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huami (NYSE:HMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:HMI traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,310. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. Huami has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $835.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.71.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $260.58 million during the quarter. Huami had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Huami by 5,219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 822,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 806,796 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Huami in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Huami by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Huami in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Huami in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

