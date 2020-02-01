Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) vs. AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (NYSE:APTL) Financial Survey

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N 0 1 1 0 2.50 AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N pays out 325.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N $24.70 billion 0.30 $110.97 million $0.16 121.31 AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has higher revenue and earnings than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Volatility & Risk

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N 2.40% 3.36% 0.92% AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N beats AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N

Huaneng Power International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from coal, wind, gas, oil, biomass, solar, and hydro resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of loading warehousing and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; power supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation along domestic coastal areas; port management, investment, and development activities; and port provision, and cargo loading and storage activities. Further, it is involved in the aquaculture and agriculture irrigation activities, as well as provides environment engineering, waste recycling consultancy, and industrial waste management and recycling services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of March 31, 2018, the company had controlled generating capacity of 104,301 megawatts and a total generating capacity of 91,783 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, Internet, wireless, long distance, and engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is based in Port Townsend, Washington.