Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $37.02 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Huazhu Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.15. 1,726,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.80. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

