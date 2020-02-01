Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HTHT. BidaskClub downgraded Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huazhu Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.02.

NASDAQ HTHT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.50. 2,537,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 424,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

