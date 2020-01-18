Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

HTHT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.59.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Yiheng Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 2,834,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,763,000 after acquiring an additional 137,805 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,703,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,757,000 after acquiring an additional 656,201 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 3,606.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,689,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,084,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,310,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,722,000. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com