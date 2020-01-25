Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.02.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

