Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.02.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.31. 2,295,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $45.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

