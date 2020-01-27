Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives $148.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.60.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $176,990.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,520.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total value of $517,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hubbell by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after buying an additional 17,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hubbell by 16.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after buying an additional 52,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after buying an additional 401,473 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Hubbell by 4.5% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 55,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 3,572.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after buying an additional 116,760 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.37. Hubbell has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $149.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

