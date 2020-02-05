Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.50-8.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.50-8.80 EPS.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.66. The stock had a trading volume of 674,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,489. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $113.04 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In related news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total value of $517,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

