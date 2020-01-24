HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $1,555,585.00 in Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $1,555,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,936,651.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,333,636.88.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $1,271,005.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $185.41 on Friday. HubSpot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.30 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $61,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,494,000 after purchasing an additional 308,282 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 365,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 62.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,481,000 after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

