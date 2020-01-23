HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.98.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $183.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.96 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.32. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $137.30 and a 52-week high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.82 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $1,333,636.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,578 shares in the company, valued at $110,691,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 645.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?