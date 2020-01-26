Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post $316.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.90 million and the highest is $346.31 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $351.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.75 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Scotiabank downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 188,448 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 37,994,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 641,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 488,799 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

HBM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 794,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $877.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com