Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Raised to “Sector Outperform” at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HBM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Shares of HBM opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.08.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $291.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 28.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,380,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?