Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Down 2.3%

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.46, 26,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 778,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $889.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.75 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,380,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

