Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.03

Shares of Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $12.01. Hudson Global shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 909 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $35.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.18.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.09% of Hudson Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

