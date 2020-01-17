Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HPP. BTIG Research set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

HPP traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $37.08. 58,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,449,000 after purchasing an additional 303,453 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

