Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 50.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,321 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 154,798 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 62.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 651,755 shares during the period. 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Hudson Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 101,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.27. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.93% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

