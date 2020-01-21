Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.70 ($63.60).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €46.33 ($53.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12 month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.07. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

