Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.70 ($63.60).

Shares of ETR:BOSS traded down €0.34 ($0.40) on Friday, reaching €43.67 ($50.78). The company had a trading volume of 398,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a twelve month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

