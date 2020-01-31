Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €54.16 ($62.97).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded down €0.78 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €43.16 ($50.19). 381,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a twelve month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

