Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €53.00 ($61.63) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.70 ($63.60).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €43.67 ($50.78) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a one year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of €43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.25. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

