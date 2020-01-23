Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.15 ($64.13).

Shares of BOSS traded down €0.74 ($0.86) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €44.94 ($52.26). 680,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12 month high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

