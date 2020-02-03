Humana (HUM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Humana has set its FY19 guidance at $17.75 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUM opened at $336.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.01 and a 200-day moving average of $311.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Humana has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $376.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.31.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Relative Strength Index