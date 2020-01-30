Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 955,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $8.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.24. 1,225,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,755. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $376.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.98. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.31.

In related news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $863,025.00. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Insiders sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 136.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after acquiring an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 1,216.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,481,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

