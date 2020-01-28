Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 225 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 26.74 and a current ratio of 26.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 million, a PE ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 1.25. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. Research analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -96.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCFT. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 45,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. 42.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

