Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Short Interest Update

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the December 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of HCFT traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.26. 13,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,057. The company has a current ratio of 26.74, a quick ratio of 26.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.93 million, a PE ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. Analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.77%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCFT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 45,222 shares during the last quarter. 42.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

Read More: Percentage Gainers