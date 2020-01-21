Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) versus Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Critical Comparison

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hunt Companies Finance Trust and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hunt Companies Finance Trust 13.40% 7.46% 1.24% Douglas Emmett 12.05% 2.83% 1.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and Douglas Emmett, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hunt Companies Finance Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Douglas Emmett 0 4 1 0 2.20

Douglas Emmett has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Hunt Companies Finance Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays out -96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Douglas Emmett pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Hunt Companies Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hunt Companies Finance Trust and Douglas Emmett’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hunt Companies Finance Trust $58.96 million 1.32 -$5.47 million ($0.31) -10.58 Douglas Emmett $881.32 million 8.41 $116.08 million $2.02 20.93

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Hunt Companies Finance Trust. Hunt Companies Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Hunt Companies Finance Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.