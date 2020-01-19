Hunting (LON:HTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $360.00

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 367.20 ($4.83), with a volume of 2808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.40 ($4.74).

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) target price (down from GBX 590 ($7.76)) on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Hunting from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 539.64 ($7.10).

The company has a market capitalization of $595.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 399 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 443.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Hunting Company Profile (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

