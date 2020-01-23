Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 402

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 402 ($5.29) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HTG. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hunting to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 541.18 ($7.12).

Shares of HTG opened at GBX 334 ($4.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.61. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 349.20 ($4.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 395.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

