Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 630

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target (down from GBX 590 ($7.76)) on shares of Hunting in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hunting to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 539.36 ($7.10).

Hunting stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 306.20 ($4.03). 300,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,125. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 349.20 ($4.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $511.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 386.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 432.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?