Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBAN stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $364,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $200,002.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

