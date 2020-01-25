Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives $15.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.85.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,458.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings