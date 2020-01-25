Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.98.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,479,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,730. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $421,079.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 369,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.