Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at Raymond James

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.98.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,479,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,106.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares in the company, valued at $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 78,030 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 31,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 212.1% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 146.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

