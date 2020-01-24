Huntington Bancshares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,732 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,027% compared to the average daily volume of 420 put options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,985,000 after acquiring an additional 603,746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,735,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,376 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,966,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,685,000 after buying an additional 181,332 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6,315.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,331,000 after buying an additional 5,437,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,950,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,374,000 after buying an additional 227,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?